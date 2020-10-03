WASHINGTON — With the coronavirus impacting regions across the DMV, numbers and totals can get confusing. Here is your breakdown of all current coronavirus information about D.C. specifically.

Number of presumptive positive cases: 4

Four people have tested presumptive positive for the virus, according to health officials.

The first two positive infections were reported Saturday evening. Rev.Timothy Cole of Christ Church in Georgetown was the first confirmed case in the District. He reported feeling ill after returning from a Feb. 22 conference of church leaders in Louisville, Kentucky.

Rev. Cole has been quarantined at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital since Saturday and remains in stable conditions. Health officials said he first became sick after coming back from Episcopal leaders conference in Louisville.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the second case was a middle-aged man contracted the virus while visiting D.C. for a night and was sent to a hospital in Maryland, where he was hospitalized.

Officials said that he traveled from Nigeria to D.C., before going to Maryland, where symptoms presented and he reported to a hospital there.

Local health officials said the CDC will classify this case as a D.C. case, since he spent a night in the District. Three people who had contact with the man were tested for the virus and were negative.

The third presumptive positive case was announced on Monday as 39-year-old Tom Smith who is an organist for Christ Church. The man was said to have been in contact with Rev. Cole and has been in an "isolated but stable condition."

The fourth case was announced Tuesday by Mayor Bowser as a 77-year-old man who visited a Biogen conference in Boston and was said to have contact with other presumptive positive patients.

Are schools closed?

American University on Tuesday announced that all classes will temporarily move to online platforms following spring break, with the following steps effective immediately.

Spring break will be extended through Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17, and classes are canceled for those two days.

Effective Wednesday, March 18 all American University classes and instruction will move fully online. Classes will continue online through Friday, April 3.

In-person classes are currently scheduled to resume on Monday, April 6.

Washington College of Law (WCL) classes will begin online on Monday, March 23, following their spring break next week, and continue through April 3.

All students will receive instructions regarding how their classes will operate from their faculty instructor prior to the resumption of classes on Wednesday, March 18. Please be sure to watch your AU email regularly during this period, as it will be an important source of information from your instructors and the university.

During this time, our campus will remain open and operational. Core functions and services for our students, such as the Counseling Center and academic advising, will remain available and will also be accessible remotely.

Further information for faculty and staff will come from Human Resources and department leadership. We are continuing to monitor the situation and will provide ongoing guidance to faculty to staff to support their work and well-being.

What about pending results and negatives?

Here are the current total number of pending and negative cases in the District, as reported by the D.C. Department of Health.

Number of patients under investigation in D.C.: 39

Number of pending results in D.C.: 15

Number of negative results: 20

To check the status of the virus in your state, please see your state health department's websites:

