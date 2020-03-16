WASHINGTON — Since the first case of coronavirus in the D.C.-area was reported in Maryland on March 5, more than 90 cases have been confirmed in the DMV.
As of Monday, March 16, those cases include 51 in Virginia, 37 in Maryland and 17 in D.C.
Use the map below to see where all of the cases of coronavirus in the DMV have been reported so far, and follow our continuing coverage for the latest news on the COVID19 pandemic in your area:
Jordan Fischer is the data reporter for WUSA9. Follow him on Twitter at @JordanOnRecord.