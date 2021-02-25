Juvenile male shot in Suitland, Prince George's County police say

Police said the juvenile male died at a hospital.

SUITLAND, Md. — A juvenile boy has been shot and killed in Suitland, the Prince George's County Police Department says.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening in the 4400 block of Arnold Road, police confirmed to WUSA9. Police say officers were called out just before 5:30 p.m.

The investigation into the killing is still in its very early stages and without many details, a police spokesperson said.

The age of the juvenile is not known at this time.

The juvenile male had been found outside around 5:29 p.m. He died at a hospital, police said.

Police did not have information on a suspect and did not provide the boy's age.

