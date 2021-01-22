Police: 16-year-old killed, 2 men arrested for murder and shooting at officer

Nelson Sanchez-Perez, 17, and Joshua Jurado, 19, are charged with first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the 16-year-old's death.

LANGLEY PARK, Md. — Prince George's County Police have arrested and charged two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy Thursday night in Langley Park.

Authorities say at approximately 9:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 8100 block of 14th Avenue in Langley Park for reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, officers located a teenage boy inside of a vacant apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police confirm that he died on the scene.

Just before 11:30 p.m. while at the homicide scene, an officer inside of the apartment said he heard a noise coming from a back bedroom window. When the officer went to investigate, he realized there were two people outside of the window.

The officer said he heard the individuals outside of the window yell anti-police statements at him. Without warning, police said the officer was shot at from outside of that window -- with the bullet narrowly missing him.

Officers outside of the apartment building pursued the shooting suspects on foot where they were later captured and arrested. Police arrested 17-year-old Nelson Sanchez-Perez, of Langley Park, and 19-year-old Joshua Jurado, of Chillum, on charges of first-degree murder in connection to the 16-year-old's death.

Police said other charges in connection with the attempted murder of the officer are pending. Sanchez-Perez is being charged as an adult.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe both Sanchez-Perez and Jurado initially fled the murder scene and returned approximately two hours later and shot at the officer. The preliminary investigation has also revealed the suspects fatally shot the teenage victim during a dispute, police said.