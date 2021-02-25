20 classic cars destroyed in southern Maryland garage fire

The content destroyed in the garage was worth $750,000.

BUSHWOOD, Md. — A Friday car garage fire in St. Mary's destroyed 20 classic cars, according to St. Mary's County officials.

The fire happened at 22085 Whites Neck Road and volunteer firefighters from the county responded around 3 a.m.

The content destroyed in the garage was worth $750,000. Ans structural damage cost $250,000, according to officials.

The fire still is under investigation by the state fire marshal's office.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.