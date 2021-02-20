No arrests in Annandale shooting that killed man, hospitalized child

Fairfax County police say detectives are still investigating the overnight shooting.

ANNANDALE, Va. — Investigators are still at the scene of an overnight shooting in Virginia that killed a man and injured a child, Fairfax County police say.

Detectives remain at the shooting scene in Annandale in the 4100 block of Wadsworth Court, police said Saturday morning on Twitter.

No arrest has been made in the shooting, police said.

The victim who died was an adult man, and the other person shot is a juvenile male, police say. They say the boy was hospitalized but did not provide details on his condition.

Police have not given the name or age of either person shot.

Shortly after midnight, the police department tweeted that officers were at the scene of the shooting. The area in Annandale is roughly 15 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

The shooting was one of several in the D.C. region Friday into Saturday.

D.C. police shot and wounded a suspect who was carrying a long gun after officers found another man shot dead Friday night.

Two people were killed and another person was taken to a hospital after a shooting Friday evening in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, Prince George's County police said.

