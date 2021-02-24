Man with knife shot by officers in NE DC, police say

The man was taken to a hospital and arrested on sexual assault charges, D.C. police said.

WASHINGTON — Two police officers shot a man they say was holding a knife and had tried to sexually assault someone at a home in Northeast Washington, D.C.

The man who officers shot early Wednesday, 32-year-old Shawgi Mukhtar, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Mukhtar was charged with assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual abuse, assault on a police officer while armed, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of 35th Street, police said. Officers had been called out to the home for a report of a domestic sexual assault and found Mukhtar.

Police said the two officers shot Mukhtar after he ignored their commands and swung the knife in a threatening way toward them. Officers provided first aid until D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived.

No officers were injured during the encounter, police said.

The shooting is under investigation by the police department. The officers had activated cameras they wear on their body, and that footage is being reviewed, police said. The two D.C. police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is the department's policy.