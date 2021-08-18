x
Police: Multiple people shot at rec center in Germantown

Police have not released any information regarding the suspect or motive.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police are investigating after they say multiple people were shot at a recreation center in Germantown Wednesday night.

According to a tweet from the Montgomery County Department of Police, the shooting left multiple people injured at the Plum Gar Community Center. There is no word on how many or how badly the victims were hurt.

Police have not released any information regarding the suspect or motive. 

This is a developing story, more details will be added as they become available.

