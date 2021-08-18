Two men in cars found dead on opposite sides of DC

So far, homicides are up by 5% in D.C.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss two homicides that happened within 30 minutes of each other.

One man was found dead in a car in Northwest and shortly after another man was also found dead in a car in Southeast, Chief Contee said. Both people were found with gunshot wounds, according to Contee.

The first victim was found just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Unit block of L Street.

The second victim was found around 1:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of MLK Jr. Ave., SE.

Chief Contee said no other updates were available at such an early stage in their investigation.

