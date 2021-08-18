x
Crime

Two men in cars found dead on opposite sides of DC

So far, homicides are up by 5% in D.C.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss two homicides that happened within 30 minutes of each other. 

One man was found dead in a car in Northwest and shortly after another man was also found dead in a car in Southeast, Chief Contee said. Both people were found with gunshot wounds, according to Contee. 

The first victim was found just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Unit block of L Street. 

The second victim was found around 1:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of MLK Jr. Ave., SE.

Chief Contee said no other updates were available at such an early stage in their investigation.

WUSA9 will update this story with additional information when it is confirmed and verified by our newsroom. 

So far, homicides are up by 5% in D.C. There have been 124 this year, as of Wednesday, already outpacing the Aug. 18 total in 2020 of 118. There were 166 homicides total in 2019, according to MPD crime data.  

