Police: Shots fired at Gaithersburg officers; investigation underway

The officers were responding to a report of gunshots in the 500 block S. Frederick Avenue early Tuesday.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man shot at Gaithersburg City Police officers early Tuesday morning and police are investigating to find out exactly what happened.

The officers were called to the 500 block of S. Frederick Avenue just before 3 a.m. for a report of the sound of gunshots in the area, Montgomery County Police Department officials said Tuesday.

Once officers arrived on the scene, an unknown subject fired at the officers. No injuries were reported and Montgomery County Police are investigating. They have also dispatched their emergency response team, police said.

Right now, police have not released any additional information about the suspect in this case and no arrests have been made. Investigators are still working to figure out exactly what happened.

Police shut down the 500 block of S. Frederick Avenue and the Walnut Hills Shopping Center at 16500 S. Frederick Avenue while the investigation continues.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting should contact Montgomery County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).