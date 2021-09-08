Police: Homeowner kills alleged intruder in Germantown

Neither the homeowner or the suspect has been identified but police say they did appear to know each other.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police say a homeowner killed an alleged home intruder in Germantown Monday night.

According to Montgomery County Police, the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 21000 block of Future Court.

Police say the homeowner called for help, believing an intruder was trying to break into his home. When the intruder made it inside, the homeowner allegedly shot and killed the suspected intruder. No charges have been filed against the homeowner at this time.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the community at this time.

Neither the homeowner nor the suspect has been identified but police say they did appear to know each other.

This is a developing story, more information when be added as it becomes available.

