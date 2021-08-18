Police: 15-year-old stabbed in Northeast DC during altercation at school

The 15-year-old’s condition has been described by D.C. Police as “unconscious and not breathing.”

WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old was stabbed in the 1400 block of Brentwood Parkway, Northeast, during an altercation at a school in the area around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to D.C. Police.

The 15-year-old’s condition has been described by D.C. Police as “unconscious and not breathing.” Police have not pronounced the teen dead.

The department said they have stopped a person of interest, but no arrests have been made yet.

DC Fire and EMS are on the scene investigating, and police are advising the public to seek an alternate route as street closures could be in place.

No further information has been released by D.C. Police.

