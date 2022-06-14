x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police search for man after homeowner wakes up to find stranger in bed

The man ran away before police arrived and has not been found.

More Videos

MANASSAS, Va. — Police are investigating after a homeowner woke up with a strange man in their bed in Manassas early Monday morning. 

Officers were called to the 7800 block of Amherst Drive just before 4 a.m. to investigate a burglary, according to the Prince William County Daily Incident Report. 

When officers arrived, the homeowner explained that they woke up when a stranger got into their bed. The homeowner, who has not been identified, reportedly yelled at the man before the suspect ran away. 

It appears the suspect entered the home through an unsecured window, according to police.

The homeowner was not touched during the incident and nothing was reported missing from the residence. 

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Alexandria mother robbed at gunpoint in overnight home invasion, with daughter sleeping in next room

Police said the home invasion happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday in a gated community on Catlin Lane.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.