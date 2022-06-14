Police search for man after homeowner wakes up to find stranger in bed

The man ran away before police arrived and has not been found.

MANASSAS, Va. — Police are investigating after a homeowner woke up with a strange man in their bed in Manassas early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 7800 block of Amherst Drive just before 4 a.m. to investigate a burglary, according to the Prince William County Daily Incident Report.

When officers arrived, the homeowner explained that they woke up when a stranger got into their bed. The homeowner, who has not been identified, reportedly yelled at the man before the suspect ran away.

It appears the suspect entered the home through an unsecured window, according to police.

The homeowner was not touched during the incident and nothing was reported missing from the residence.

