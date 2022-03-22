Maryland woman attempts to set fire to a porch of home with people inside, police say

A 30-year-old woman is now facing charges after she allegedly poured motor oil on the front steps of of a home, trying to set it on fire.

According to Anne Arundel County police, 30-year-old Diana Bruce is facing multiple charges after she attempted to set the front porch of a home on fire.

On Monday, officers responded to the 200 block of Rupert Circle in Brooklyn, Maryland for a reported home invasion, police said in a press release.

When police arrived they were told that around 7:30 p.m. Bruce came to the home of a suspected juvenile who was allegedly involved in a prior assault, according to officials.

She then poured motor oil on the front steps of the home and attempted to set it on fire, the police said.

Bruce reportedly then decided to try to force her way into the home as well. Once she pushed through, people on the inside were waiting and attacked her with pepper spray causing her to back up.

Bruce was arrested. She is currently being held without bond.

Bruce is facing the following charges:

1 Count of Malicious Burning in the 1st degree

1 count of CDS: Com Nuis: Dist. PCP/LSD/H

1 count of Burglary in the third degree

1 count of Burglary in the fourth degree

3 counts of Reckless Endangerment

1 count of Assault in the first degree

1 count of Assault in the second degree