Fairfax Police stakeout leads to arrest of repeat mall burglar

Giovanni Lamont Dill, 22, was arrested for a series of crimes in the North Point Village Shopping Center.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A stakeout by Fairfax County Police officers has brought an end to a months-long crime spree at the North Point Village Shopping Center in Reston.

The crimes date back to September of last year. According to police, on September 4 and October 5, the owners of Matsutake Sushi and Sake Bar reported someone damaged the windows overnight.

On March 30, a man entered Gregorio's Trottoria and Bobby's Bagel Café overnight and stole merchandise as well as cash. As detectives continued their investigation, hey learned the suspect also entered and stole from the Glory Days Grill nearby.

Detectives recovered digital evidence from the business and developed a profile of a suspect believed to be responsible for the crimes.

Friday night, while conducting a surveillance operation related to the burglaries, a detective saw the suspect near North Point Village Shopping Center trespassing on private property, police said. When detectives attempted to stop him, he ran into a nearby wooded area.

Officers eventually took the man into custody while he was walking down Reston Parkway. When officers arrested him, they reportedly found gloves, a multitool, an Allen wrench set, a screwdriver and a knife on him. A search of a nearby home led to the recovery of property stolen during these crimes, police said.

Giovanni Lamont Dill, 22, of Reston faces several burglary related charges, destruction of private property and trespassing. He is being held without bond.

Detectives continue to investigate to determine whether Dill has committed other burglaries in the county.

“Our detectives recognized a pattern in this case and worked diligently with community members and business partners to identify a suspect," said Commander Frederick Chambers in a statement. "This is a wonderful example of our investigatory team working side by side with our community members and businesses to improve public safety."