Police: Waldorf man may have deliberately crashed car before breaking into a bank

Investigators believe Zakee Martin of Waldorf intentionally caused a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning, before burglarizing a closed bank.

WALDORF, Md. — A 25-year-old man has been arrested for a hit-and-run in Waldorf and for burglarizing a bank, which he fired at with a gun.

In a statement, the Charles County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) identified the man arrested Sunday as Zakee Rasuul Martin of Waldorf.

The CCSO says officers were dispatched at 9:47 a.m. to Western Parkway near Millbrook Court for the report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash. The driver who struck another vehicle, who investigators believe is Martin, left the scene before officers arrived

According to CCSO, “As the officers were responding, they received another call that a man had jumped out of a car at the Market Place shopping center and fired multiple rounds at the front door of a bank.”

Police say that although the bank was technically closed, the man, identified as Martin, walked through the shattered doors into the bank.

Maryland State Police troopers were called to the scene to assist officers from CCSO who were setting up a perimeter around the bank. As officers were establishing the perimeter, Martin exited the bank through the back door.

According to police, Martin “removed a gun from the front of his waistband and transferred it to the rear of his waistband.”

Police say Martin ignored orders as he was asked to stop walking, proceeding toward Western Parkway. Eventually, officers “deescalate[d] the situation” and took Martin into custody.

“The officers recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun from his waistband,” the CCSO statement says.

Investigators also linked Martin to the hit-and-run at Western Parkway around 9:45 a.m. and believe he may have intentionally caused the crash.

After Martin was arrested, police say he was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for injuries he suffered during the crash. He has since been released from the hospital and police say he was taken to the Charles County Detention Center.

Police say Martin has been “charged with assault, destruction of property, burglary, illegally transporting a firearm, numerous traffic violations, and other related charges.”

According to the CCSO, he is being held and is awaiting to appear before the District court commissioner.

Police say no one was injured in the hit-and-run crash or amid the destruction of the bank.