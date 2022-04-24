Takoma Park police arrest Silver Spring man in connection with fatal shooting Friday

Abraham Douglas of Silver Spring faces charges for the death of a Takoma Park man. Police arrested Douglas at the scene of a burglary where he had a gunshot wound.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — The City of Takoma Park Police Department arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Friday night.

In a statement, Takoma Park police identified the man arrested as Abraham Douglas, 21, of Silver Spring. Douglas faces charges of murder in connection to the death of Ahmadou Bamba Gueye, 23, of Takoma Park.

According to a statement from Takoma Park police, officers were called to the 7600 block of Maple Avenue around 5:45 p.m. on Friday for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found Gueye "suffering from a gunshot wound." Police say he was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries.

Investigators located Douglas the night of the shooting after police say he burglarized a residence located on the 600 block of Kennebec Avenue in Takoma Park.

Police arrested Douglas and "recovered a handgun and 50-round drum magazine." Officers noticed that Douglas "was suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremity" so he was taken to the hospital.

After Douglas was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital, police say "he was charged with murder, burglary, and firearms violations, among other charges."

He is in custody at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond.