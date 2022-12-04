Police investigate deadly shooting Wheaton, Maryland

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Maryland — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Wheaton Tuesday evening.
According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Good Hope Drive just after 3:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the 19-year-old victim in the parking lot of a residential area. First responders worked to save the man's life and he was taken to a nearby hospital for help but he has since died from his injuries.
Police were on the lookout for a vehicle after the deadly shooting and two people were arrested following a short pursuit. There is no information available regarding the suspects at this time.
