Multiple vehicles struck by gunfire in Silver Spring; one in custody

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department are investigating a report of shots fired in the downtown Silver Spring area overnight.
Police responded to the 8100 block of Fenton Street near the parking garage around 1:40 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.
When they arrived, they observed several cars that had been struck by bullets in the garage.
Police said there have not been any victims or injuries reported.
A department media representative told WUSA9 one person is in police custody following the incident for gun-related charges.
That person has not yet been identified by police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police using the non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000.
