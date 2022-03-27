x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Multiple vehicles struck by gunfire in Silver Spring; one in custody

Police say the shots happened in the downtown area near the Fenton Street garage.
Credit: internal

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department are investigating a report of shots fired in the downtown Silver Spring area overnight. 

Police responded to the 8100 block of Fenton Street near the parking garage around 1:40 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they observed several cars that had been struck by bullets in the garage. 

Police said there have not been any victims or injuries reported. 

A department media representative told WUSA9 one person is in police custody following the incident for gun-related charges. 

That person has not yet been identified by police. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police using the non-emergency number at  (301) 279-8000.

RELATED: Police arrest man in connection to fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Wheaton Friday night

RELATED: 21-year-old arrested for stealing car, drug and illegal firearm possession in downtown Silver Spring

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Frederick County deputy shoots man who allegedly threw object at deputies enforcing restraining order