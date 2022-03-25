One dead after shooting at Prince George's County mall, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two malls in Prince George's County experienced shootings Friday evening, one of which has turned deadly, according to police.
The first reported shooting happened at the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville
According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's Police Department, one person was killed in the shooting inside the mall. No other injuries have been reported.
Officers are saying this is not an active shooter situation.
Two people ran from the area following the shooting. No suspect information is available. The motive behind the shooting in Hyattsville is unclear.
Police have not said identified the victim killed.
The second reported shooting happened at Iverson Mall, which is located at 2300 Iverson Street in Hillcrest Heights.
Officers responded to the scene after 6:30 p.m. and found a man shot, but he is expected to survive.
It is unclear if police have a suspect connected to the Hillcrest Heights shooting.
Police have not said if these two shootings are connected.
