Man found guilty in Silver Spring murder trial

An incident between Joshua Toure and Joseph Davis occurred back in 2019 over a dispute that turned into a shooting over a marijuana transaction gone wrong.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Joshua Toure, a 26-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Joseph Davis.

Judge Robert Greenberg and a jury declared Toure guilty of first-degree felony murder, second-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Toure faces a term of life imprisonment plus an additional 20 years, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, the conflict between Toure and Davis took place after Toure robbed and fired six shots at Davis, striking him three times.

“This sort of senseless violence within our neighborhoods is unacceptable. It is a reminder about how dangerous and potentially life-threatening the buying and selling of drugs on the street can be,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

On Dec. 22, 2019, Montgomery County Police responded to the 2000 block of Tree Top Ln. in Silver Spring, MD around 6:24 p.m. after a report of a shooting, according to the statement of charges.

According to the statement, witnesses said Davis was on top of the hood of an SUV while it was being driven. Davis yelled out “stop, stop,” and the suspect was holding a gun as he got out of the car from the passenger seat.

The suspect was described as a tall dark-skinned man with short hair and a very light beard that wore black clothing and a black hat or mask on his head, according to the statement.

Davis was shot and was observed to be in a physical struggle with the suspect, according to the statement.

When police arrived, they found Davis suffering from gunshot wounds.

While in an ambulance, Davis told officers that it was “Son Son,” later identified as Toure, as they were on the way to a local hospital. Davis then told police that “Son Son” lived-in “Bel Pre.” Davis died at the local hospital on Dec. 25, 2019, according to the statement.

Police were later able to identify that “Son Son” was Toure through Instagram. According to the statement Toure used the Instagram account “Sonsonlmg.” After checking the Instagram account, detectives found a video that Toure posted hours before the shooting. The person in the video aligned with the witnesses’ description of Toure.

According to the statement, Toure’s Instagram account appeared to not be active.

Davis’s phone was taken to be analyzed and it was found that he had received a call from a person named “Son Son” on his phone and that text messages were exchanged discussing meeting at 2009 Tree Lane so Davis could purchase CDS.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Toure for attempted first-degree murder since Davis was still alive at the time the warrant was issued, according to the statement.

According to the statement, Police were able to arrest Toure as he was leaving his mother’s apartment on Bel Pre Rd. in Silver Spring, Maryland. At the time of the arrest, Toure was in the passenger seat of a car that was being driven by a man named Elder Joseph.

Police evaluated Joseph’s phone, which was found in the car after they received a search warrant for the car, according to the statement.