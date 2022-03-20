x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Person shot during suspected road rage incident in PG County

Maryland State Police say a verbal altercation lead to the shooting of a truck driver.
Maryland State Police

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting during a road rage incident in Prince George's County. 

State troopers were notified around 5:45 p.m. of a shooting on eastbound Route 50 near Veterans parkway. 

Investigations revealed a tow truck driver and another driver became involved in a verbal altercation while traveling Route 50. 

The drivers both exchanged words and at some point the driver of the second vehicle pulled out a fire arm and shot at the tow truck driver. 

The driver of the tow truck was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. 

State police do not believe either of the drivers knew each other prior to the alteration. 

There were no other injuries reported, officials said. 

Route 50 was closed for several hours following the shooting. 

Maryland State Police homicide detectives are leading the investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

RELATED: Man shot in road rage incident on I-270, Maryland State Police say

RELATED: 3-car crash in Prince George's County leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Gas prices in Maryland go down