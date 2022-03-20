Person shot during suspected road rage incident in PG County

Maryland State Police say a verbal altercation lead to the shooting of a truck driver.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting during a road rage incident in Prince George's County.

State troopers were notified around 5:45 p.m. of a shooting on eastbound Route 50 near Veterans parkway.

Investigations revealed a tow truck driver and another driver became involved in a verbal altercation while traveling Route 50.

The drivers both exchanged words and at some point the driver of the second vehicle pulled out a fire arm and shot at the tow truck driver.

The driver of the tow truck was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

State police do not believe either of the drivers knew each other prior to the alteration.

There were no other injuries reported, officials said.

Route 50 was closed for several hours following the shooting.