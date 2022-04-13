Thieves steal two dogs from owners while on walks in DC, police say

Police say the two cases are connected.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two dogs were stolen from their owners while on walks in D.C. Wednesday afternoon. Investigators believe the same group of people are behind both incidents, a double shooting and another armed robbery, all of which were reported within 36 minutes.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first dog, named Bruno, was taken from his owner in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest just before 4:15 p.m. Bruno's owner told officers the suspects walked up to them, took out a gun and demanded Bruno. Once they had the dog, the suspects drove away.

The one-year-old French bulldog is described as wearing a black collar and black leash.

According to MPD, the second dog was taken from his owner in the 800 block of Florida Avenue Northwest just minutes after Bruno was taken.

Officers say the suspects got out of a car in the 2000 block of 8th Street, Northeast and approached the dog's owner. The dog, a 10-week-old Australian Shepherd named Pablo, was reportedly taken from the owner at gunpoint. The suspects then got into a car and drove away.

Abby Sev says she was the owner whose dog was taken at gunpoint outside of a CVS. She describes her dog, Pablo, as a puppy with one blue eye.

Sev believes Pablo was taken to be sold and took to Twitter to ask others to be on the lookout when on Craigslist and Facebook.

"We are devastated," she said.

Sev and MPD have both shared pictures of the car the suspects appear to have taken off in.

The Humane Rescue Alliance released a statement Wednesday night and said the group was in contact with MPD.

"Our field services and customer care teams have been made aware and will keep a careful eye out for sightings of Bruno and Pablo - whether it be while we're responding to calls in the field of it the dogs come through our doors," the statement reads. "We are devastated to learn of Bruno and Pablo being taken from their families, and we're prepared to assist MPD however we can."

MPD says the suspects are also connected two a double shooting and another armed robbery in the District. The shooting was reported in the 2100 block of 4th Street, Northeast just after 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for help and are expected to survive.

According to investigators, the suspects stole Bruno, then took Pablo before shooting the two men and robbing another man all within 36 minutes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's Text Tip Line at 50411.

