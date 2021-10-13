Police discover stolen dog while arresting man for carjacking

Police were able to reunite the dog with its owner after reading the tags on its collar.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — Montgomery County Police arrested a D.C. man for armed carjacking on Monday at a Dunkin’ Donuts on Siesta Key Way.

Randolph Richardson, 31, has been charged in the incident.

Police say a woman was approached by two men in the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot, who demanded the keys to her 2017 Mercedes. When she refused, the three fought over the keys and a third man emerged, tackling her and knocking the keys out of her hand, police said. The men took her keys and all three sped off in the Mercedes, according to police

On Tuesday, police recovered the Mercedes and Randolf in Takoma Park. During their arrest, a dog that was later determined to have been stolen from a separate Mercedes in Takoma Park was recovered, alongside a handgun.

Police were able to reunite the dog and its owner, after reading the tags on the collar.

Richardson has been charged with armed carjacking, rogue and vagabond, theft between $25,000 to $100,000, illegal use of firearm in the commission of a violent crime, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Richardson has been transported to the Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.