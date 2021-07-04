'That's my dog!' | Man's dog stolen from his hands while on a walk, police say

Police say the current lookout for the alleged robbers is a red, two-door Mustang GT and a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man claims that his Japanese Sharpei was stolen from him while he walked the dog, DC Police said.

According to the police report, the man was walking his dog near his home in the unit block of 55th St. SE around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a red Mustang pulled up beside him. The man alleges that the suspect got out of the car, approached him and said, "That's my dog. I've been looking for my dog. Where did you get it?"

Police said the suspect picked the dog up and tried to remove its leash. A second suspect drove up in a blue F-150 blocking the street with the truck. The police report says a witness saw the struggle between the suspect and the dog owner and went to help, but the suspect gained control of the dog and put it in the passenger seat of the Mustang. Police say the witness tried to remove the dog from the car, but was unsuccessful, and both suspects drove off south down 55th Street with the dog.

