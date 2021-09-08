Have you seen Alfred? | Dog stolen at gunpoint in Prince George’s County, detectives search for suspects

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A person was walking their 1-year-old French Bulldog Tuesday evening when people jumped out of a vehicle, wielded a gun and demanded the dog, Prince George’s County detectives said.
The incident happened in the 6200 block of Walbridge Street in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights on Tuesday. It was just before 6:30 p.m. when the suspects driving a matte black sedan pulled up on the dog-walker, according to police.
The suspects sped off with Alfred, a black and tan pup with spots on his paws and a white stripe down his chest.
Detectives are urging anyone with information on this case to call 301-772-4425.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 21-0040830.
