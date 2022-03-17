x
Crime

Man killed in shooting in SW DC

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street, Southwest.

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Southwest DC Thursday night.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street, Southwest. 

Officers have confirmed that a man was killed in the shooting.

No suspect information has been released. 

