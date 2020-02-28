LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police's Fairfax Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Loudoun County Thursday evening. Police said a man sustained serious injuries after being shot by state police.

According to authorities, around 7:30 p.m. Virginia State Police pulled a car over for a traffic stop on I-66 at exit 57 for Route 50. Police said the male driver refused to stop and a car chase ensued. The pursuit continued to the intersection of Sterling Boulevard and Route 28, where the driver being pursued crashed his car.

Virginia State Police said officers engaged with the driver, and at least one shot was fired by state police.

The driver was flown to Reston Hospital Center with serious injuries. Officials said no police officers were injured in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

