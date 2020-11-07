5 Prince George's County officers suspended after police chase ends in fatal crash

A mother and her 42-year-old son died in a car crash that followed a police chase by Prince George’s County officers.

CLINTON, Md. — Five Prince George’s County Police officers have been suspended pending an investigation into a fatal car crash that killed 62-year-old Lynda Ann Jones and her 42-year-old Richard Sylvester Jones.

Around 4:45 p.m. on July 9, Prince George's County police were called to a gas station in the 7500 block of Old Branch Avenue after the gas station clerk called 911. Police said the clerk reported that the driver and passenger of an SUV at the gas pumps were "acting in an unusual manner."

The first officer to arrive on scene spoke to the Jones' before they drove off in the SUV. After a 6.7-mile police chase, the SUV crashed into at least two utility poles on Old Branch Avenue near Tarquin Avenue.

The five officers who were involved in the chase have been suspended pending an investigation.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision. The Internal Affairs Division is investigating the actions of the officers.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who has information on this investigation. Anyone who would like to share information should call the Internal Affairs Division at 301-516-5721.