1 dead, 1 injured from shooting in Alexandria, police say

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Richmond Highway before 4:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened Friday afternoon and left one man dead and another person injured.

According to a tweet from APD, there is heavy police presence as of 4:30 p.m. on the scene of the shooting, located on the 2300 block of Richmond Highway.

"There is believed to be no threat to the public in connection with this incident," the tweet says.

A spokesperson for APD told WUSA9 that the injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment, but the severity of their injuries is unknown.

Police did not say if they have any idea of a motive for the shooting. They also did not indicate if anyone is wanted in connection with the shooting.

The APD spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Notification:: There is a heavy police presence in the 2300 block of Richmond Highway. This is in response to a shooting that occurred that left one deceased and another injured. There is believed to be no threat to the public in connection with this incident. pic.twitter.com/xHnOLehzlA — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) May 13, 2022