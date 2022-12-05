Police: Teen, man killed in double shooting believed to have shot each other

A 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were killed in the shooting. Police now believe the pair shot each other.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police believe a man and teen killed in a double shooting earlier this week shot each other during an argument.

According to Montgomery County Police, the shooting happened Wednesday around 4 p.m. in the 19600 block of Crystal Rock Drive in Germantown.

When officers arrived at Holy Cross Germantown Hospital on Observation Drive following the reported shooting, they learned 16-year-old Cesar Segovia had been shot to death. Shortly afterward, officers arrived at the scene of the shooting and found 21-year-old Jeffrey Baffour Akowuah suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders tried to help Akowuah but he died at the scene.

Investigators believe Akowuah and Segovia met up on Crystal Rock Drive but it is unclear why the pair decided to meet. Officers claim the two got into a fight after meeting up and shot each other.

Detectives are still working to understand the circumstances surrounding the two deaths and say the case is still ongoing.

"This can't be tolerated, you know, the fact that we've got bullet holes and bloodstains on the outside of our apartments," said one neighbor who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "It's like how the hell are we supposed to feel safe in this situation?"

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the homicide suspects.

