18-year-old killed in Gainesville Sunday

An acquaintance brought the man with multiple gunshot wounds to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

GAINESVILLE, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from May 8, 2022.

Police are investigating a shooting in Gainesville, Virginia after a local hospital alerted them of an 18-year-old man who arrived with a host of gunshot wounds.

It happened Sunday, May 8. Officers responded to investigate the shooting just before 2 a.m. at the nearby Somerset Pointe Apartments in the 14000 block of Deming Drive in Gainesville. Police were told the incident happened an hour earlier.

The man, who was brought to the hospital by an acquaintance, was pronounced dead a short time after his arrival. He was identified as Michael Arthur, from Dumfries.

Police said their investigation revealed that Arthur was shot following a fight in the apartment’s parking lot. No other injuries were reported.