Employee shot in District Heights robbery, police say

Police in District Heights are investigating an armed robbery that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

District Heights police officers were called to the 6100 block of Marlboro Pike for a reported robbery. When officers arrived on scene, they found an employee had been shot during the robbery.

Police say the employee was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their condition is not known.

Investigators did not release information about a suspect in this case, and did not say how much money was taken.

The location of the robbery is just over a half-mile away from the SKC daycare center, and less than a mile from where a 4-year-old boy and a 14-year-old were hurt in a drive-by shooting.

The daycare announced last week that it would be closing its doors for good, citing an increase of violent crime in the area.

In a letter sent out to parents on Friday, owner Monica Campbell said she considers that the commercial space is no longer safe for families.

“To think that they had to make such a sad decision, to close because of the foolishness going on in that center and around it, it's really sad," said Nicole Wellington, a mother who now finds herself looking for a new place to care for her 4-year-old daughter who has been attending SKC for three years.

Wellington says she does not blame Campbell for the closure because she has had to change her route getting to and from the childcare center because she is also concerned about getting caught between gunfire.