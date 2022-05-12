Shots fired, vehicle rammed in Woodbridge road rage incident, police say

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police continue to investigate a chaotic road rage shooting on Jefferson Davis Highway earlier this month.
Prince William County Police officers responded to a report of a shooting on May 6 just before 3 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge.
The victim, a 47-year-old man, told police that he was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a gray Honda Accord while driving on Dale Boulevard, approaching Neabsco Mills Road.
During the encounter, the Accord driver fired multiple shots toward the victim's vehicle, police said. The suspect drove past the victim's vehicle and turned onto Jefferson Davis Highway. As both drivers approached the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Neabsco Mills Road, the victim drove the front of his car into the rear of the Honda in an attempt to get the armed driver to stop, police said.
As the two cars continued down the road, the victim rammed the Honda a second time, and the armed driver fired at the victim again, striking the victim's vehicle and disabling it, police said.
The victim pulled to the side of the road and contacted police. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.
The investigation into this case continues, and no arrests have been made.
