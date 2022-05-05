7 shot, 2 dead in violent 24 hours in DC

No arrests have been made.

WASHINGTON — In less than 24 hours, seven men have been shot, two fatally, and an eighth man was stabbed, according to DC Police.

First, two men were shot at 8:07 p.m., in the unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. One man was discovered conscious and breathing, according to police. The second man, identified as 19-year-old Deonte Pittman, was pronounced dead.

Another man was shot around 9:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Malcolm X Avenue Southeast. He was found by police unconscious but breathing. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known.

Just 10 minutes later, police responded to a shooting at 9:30 p.m., also in SE, at 2600 Stanton Road. A man was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he later died. Police identified the man as 38-year-old James Curtis of SE.

Several hours later, around 1:08 a.m., police were called to the 1400 block of Montana Avenue Northeast where officers found a man shot. He was conscious and breathing when found.

Around 9:37 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Brentwood Avenue NE for a shooting. A man was found in critical condition, unconscious and not breathing, and police said he was taken to the hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known. Police say they are looking for a dark gray Honda Accord with tinted windows and paper tags in connection to that shooting.

Police were called to the 1400 block of North Capitol Street Northwest at 1:26 p.m. for reports of a sixth shooting. A man was found conscious and breathing with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital. Nothing further is known about his condition.

Additionally, an eighth male victim was stabbed early in the morning Wednesday in the area of 2nd Street and D Street NW.

Police are still on the lookout for suspects and have not yet confirmed any arrests. Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.