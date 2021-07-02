Police: 2 people shot in Silver Spring apartment building

Montgomery County Police say two people were found with gunshot wounds at the Enclave Silver Spring Apartments.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police are actively investigating a double shooting at a high-rise apartment complex in Silver Spring.

According to police, two people were found shot at the Enclave Silver Spring Apartments at 11235 Oak Leaf Drive. The people who were shot were found on two separate floors, but police did not say the floors where they were located. Their conditions are not yet known, and police have not released any further identifying information, including genders or ages.

Police are on scene investigating, and have asked the public to avoid the area until the scene is cleared. There is no confirmation on whether anyone has been taken into custody at this time.