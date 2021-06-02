Montgomery County sheriff's deputy will not be charged in shooting death of man who struck him with a large piece of wood, authorities say

Officials investigating the case believed that the sheriff's deputy's actions were "reasonable under the circumstances."

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputy who shot and killed a man in February 2021, will not face charges after the opinion of Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to an official report on the case investigation that was provided to WUSA9.

Deputy Frank Pruitt’s actions on February 6, 2021, were "reasonable under the circumstances," according to the conclusion of the report.

The man, identified as 52-year-old Kevin Costlow, of Laytonsville, struck deputy Pruitt, with a large piece of wood in the area of Olney Laytonsville Road and Fieldcrest Road in Montgomery County, before the deputy shot him multiple times, authorities said in the joint statement.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 6 after Montgomery County police received several 911 calls Saturday morning that a man in a Volkswagen sedan was driving erratically in the 6000 block of Maryland Route 108 between Riggs Road and Fieldcrest Road. The report said two cars were struck by the driver before the deputy arrived on the scene.

Officials interviewed numerous bystanders and witnesses during its investigation, including people who engaged with Costlow, and thought he was mentally unstable, according to the report.

Sgt. Pruitt arrived at the scene and saw Costlow approaching two people with a large wooden stick, according to the report. Sgt. Pruitt was the first law enforcement officer to arrive at the scene. When he intervened, he and Costlow began fighting and Costlow struck him with a long piece of wood around the head and neck.

The sergeant attempted to deploy his Taser, according to Popkin. When he wasn't successful, he shot Costlow, the sheriff said.

The report also shared that investigators also interviewed family members of Costlow's who said he was going through mental challenges.

During the encounter, Sgt. Pruitt called for backup, police said. Officers and Fire and Rescue personnel that were on their way to the incident arrived and attempted life-saving measures on Costlow.

Costlow was pronounced dead at the scene, and Sgt. Pruitt was taken to a local hospital for treatment following the incident.