Two 18-year-old suspects charged in Montgomery County murder of Kennedy Merrit-Millit

The young adults were arrested in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Kennedy Merrit-Millit that happen on June 25 in Fairland, Maryland.

FAIRLAND, Md. — Two 18-year-old young adults have been arrested in the shooting death of Kennedy Merrit-Millit, 18, who was found dead in the Fairland area of Montgomery County on Tuesday night, according to Montgomery County Police.

Both John Delonte Black, Jr. and Annbel Sierra Massilon are the two that turned themselves into police on Thursday, according to police. Black Jr. and Massilon were both wanted as suspects following the initial investigation by Montgomery County Police.

Black, Jr. has been charged with first degree murder and Massilon has been charged with robbery, said police.

Black Jr. is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Center, added Montgomery County Police.

It is not known at this time why Black Jr. is facing a murder charge and Massilon only faces a robbery charge.

Officers responded a shooting near the intersection of Greencastle Road and Turbridge Drive around 11:15 p.m. on June 23.

The responding officers found Merrit-Millit, of Rockville, shot lying in the intersection. Officers initiated lifesaving measures on Merrit-Millet until fire and rescue personnel arrived.

Merrit-Millit was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, where he died from his injuries, according to officials.