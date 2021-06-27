x
9 people injured after deck collapses during Germantown cookout, officials say

Of those injured, six were sent to a hospital in the area, one of which had trauma injuries, according to Montgomery County officials.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Nine people were injured during a Germantown cookout after a deck collapsed at a townhome on Walnut Cove Circle on Sunday, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. 

Of those injured, six were sent to a hospital in the area, one of which had trauma injuries, according to Montgomery County officials.

All the injuries are non-life threatening and the nine people injured were all adults, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue.

Officials are still investigating what happened, but MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer said that overcrowding on the deck could have been a "likely" issue. 

The building inspector for the townhome has been notified, according to Piringer.

No further information has been shared at this point.

