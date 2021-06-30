Rockville man accused of killing his former boss, police say

Geoffrey Biddle was found dead in his home from an apparent gunshot wound June 23. Montgomery County Police arrested his former employee Billy Phillips III.

BETHESDA, Md. — A 36-year-old Rockville man has been charged with first-degree murder after his former employer was found dead in his home, Montgomery County Police said.

Billy J. Phillips, of Rockville, was arrested Tuesday for the alleged murder of 66-year-old Geoffrey Biddle. Police said Biddle was fatally shot in his house on Windsor Lane in Bethesda on June 23 after officers were sent to the house for a welfare check when friends reported he had not shown up for work.

According to The Washington Post, Phillips was a "terminated employee who had planned to burglarize" Biddle's home. The Post sources court filings that allege “Phillips went to the residence to steal checks and at some point encountered Biddle.”

Biddle was the former manager of Chevy Chase Village for 15 years – leaving his position back in 2009. Before his death, he worked for Payment Solutions Inc.