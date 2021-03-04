Police investigate double shooting in Prince George's County only hours after a deadly triple shooting

The double shooting in Prince George's County comes only hours after three people were found shot to death early in the morning Saturday.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police said it's investigating a double shooting in District Heights that happened around 2:30 p.m. It comes only hours after a deadly triple shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

The two people were shot in the 68000 block of Atwood Street and their injuries are non-life threatning, according to Prince George's County.

Police have said there is no suspect information to be given at this time.

The double shooting comes less than 12-hours after a deadly triple shooting Friday evening in Congress Heights around 3 a.m. in the 5500 block of Sheriff Road. A woman and two men were killed in this shooting, according to police.

There is no information that suspects the two shootings are related.

WUSA9 will continue to update both shootings as more information comes into our newsroom.