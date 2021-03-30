Man shot during fight at birthday party in Glenarden

There are several possible suspects but no arrests have been made, police say.

GLENARDEN, Md. — A man was shot and killed during a dispute at a birthday party in Glenarden Monday night, according to Prince George's County Police Chief O'Donnell.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 7900 block of Glenarden Parkway, police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are several possible suspects but no arrests have been made, Chief O'Donnell told WUSA9.

The identity of the shooting victim has not been released.

A couple of hours before in a separate incident, a woman was found dead outside of a Suitland home Monday evening, Prince George's County Police Department said.

Officials received a call just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Whitehall Street in Suitland, police said.

Upon arrival, officers said they found an adult woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word yet on whether the house belonged to the woman who was shot.

Police have not yet released the identity of the woman or any information regarding the suspect involved at this time.

Another person was also shot around 9:50 p.m. on the 4400 block of Arnold Road near the area of the homicide on Whitehall Street police said.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. It is unknown if the shooting on Whitehall Street and the man shot on Arnold Road are connected.