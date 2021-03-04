Woman dead in Prince George's County crash

Police identified the woman as 23-year-old Diamond T. Hayes.

BOWIE, Md. — A woman is dead and a man is hurt after a crash Saturday morning in Bowie, Maryland.

Maryland State Police identified the woman killed as 23-year-old Diamond T. Hayes.

According to MSP, the crash involved three vehicles and happened just after 7:30 a.m. on the westbound side of Central Avenue at Watkins Park Drive.

Troopers conducted a preliminary investigation and determined James A. Christian, 75, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and Charles M. Schmitt, 55, of Edgewater, Maryland were stopped in their vehicles at a red light at the intersection of westbound Central Avenue and Watkins Park Drive. According to investigators, Hayes was traveling in the same direction, approaching the stopped vehicle. When the light changed, she made an abrupt lane change, striking the rear of Christian's Ford Explorer.

Investigators believe Hayes lost control and also struck Schmitt in his Ford truck.

Hayes was transported from the scene by Prince George’s County ambulance personnel to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, where she later died.

Christian was taken to the same hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Schmitt told responding troopers he was not hurt, and drove his truck from the scene of the crash, according to MSP.