Three dead in Prince George's County shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Three people were found dead in Prince George's County early Saturday morning after a shooting.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the 5500 block of Sheriff Road around 3 a.m. after hearing gunshots, the police department said in a tweet.

Once on scene, the responding officers checked the area and found a car with three people with gunshot wounds. Two men were found inside a car, and a woman was found outside the car, according to police. All three people were pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives investigating the crime do not believe it was random, but were still working to find suspects and establish a motive.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Prince George's County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-411-TIPS.