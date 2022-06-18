4 shot, 1 dead within 4 hours in DC

The man who has died marks the 94th homicide of the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating three overnight shootings resulting in multiple injuries and one death. Between 11:43 p.m. Friday and 4:23 a.m. Saturday, four men were shot.

The first shooting happened just before midnight in the 6th District. Officers were sent to the 300 block of Anacostia Avenue, Northeast, where two men were shot. Both men took themselves to the hospital for treatment and are expected to recover. Police do not have any further information on a suspect lookout or motive.

At 1:31 a.m. 7th District officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court in Southeast. A man had been shot in the leg, police said, and was taken to the hospital. He is also expected to recover and police have no further information.

At 4:23 a.m., police were sent to the Halley Terrace and Mississippi Ave. NE intersection where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 3800 block of Halley Ter SE. No Lookout.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20220300003 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 18, 2022

According to DC Police data, the man's death marks the 94th homicide in the District this year, which is about a 15% increase from last year. Six of the homicides so far have been juveniles.