Friday shooting marks disturbing milestone | DC hits 100th homicide of 2021, MPD says

WASHINGTON — A 45-year-old man from Southeast D.C is Washington's 100th homicide death of 2021, according to the Metropolitan Police Department data and information.

The 100th homicide for the District happened around 11 p.m. on Friday in the 1400 block of 41st Street, Southeast, according to police.

Willie Parker is the man that died during the shooting on 41st Street, according to MPD. One other person was injured during the shooting but sustained only non-life-threatening injuries, added the department.

Between 2020 and 2021, according to MPD data, homicides are up 8% as of Friday, July 9. Motor vehicle thefts have gone up by 21% and are nearly at 1,700.

Just weeks ago, Mayor Muriel Bowser was on national TV with CBS This Morning trying to pinpoint causes and solutions to the surge in deadly violence.