3 men hospitalized in Fairfax County stabbings, shooting, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two men were stabbed and a third was stabbed and shot in Fairfax County early Saturday morning, according to Fairfax County Police.

All three men were taken to the hospital and are recovering following the violence, which was reported around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

One victim was initially thought to have life-threatening injuries, but his condition was upgraded to stable, according to a tweet from Fairfax County Police.

Officers responded to the 6000 block of Knollwood Drive in the Culmore community, near Falls Church in Fairfax County. The scene has since cleared, but detectives are still investigating. There is no word yet on what may have led up to the stabbings, and no arrests have been made.

UPDATE: The victim who was initially believed to have life-threatening injuries has been upgraded to stable condition. Officers and detectives have cleared the scene and the investigation continues. #FCPD https://t.co/55cw8XRGGp — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 24, 2020

Just last weekend, October 17, officers responded to the same neighborhood when a boy was shot in the 6000 block of Vista Drive. The boy was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life threatening. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened in either of these cases is asked to call the Fairfax County Crimesolvers tip line at 866-411-8477 or visit http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org/ to submit a tip online. Tipsters are allowed to remain anonymous.