25-year-old shot, killed on Georgia Avenue in NW DC

A juvenile was also shot in D.C. overnight, police say.

WASHINGTON — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot during an alleged assault in Northwest, D.C.on Tuesday night, D.C. Police said.

The incident happened at a residence on the 2800 block of Georgia Avenue, police said.

Officers were called to the scene around 8:51 p.m. for a report of an aggravated assault. At the scene, officers found 25-year-old Glenn Wright inside of the home suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene and found that Wright "displayed no signs consistent with life." Police said crews transported Wright to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

At this time, the events leading up to the shooting remain unknown.

In a separate incident, a juvenile was shot early Wednesday morning in Northeast D.C., police said.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of 43rd Road around 3:30 a.m., police said.

The male victim was found conscious and breathing and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This investigation is still ongoing. Police said there is no lookout for a suspect in this case.