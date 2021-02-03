Young girl starts sock drive to help those in need | Get Uplifted

Sox of Luv collected 3,000 pairs of socks for those who need them.

WASHINGTON — It’s time for us to Get Uplifted, where we cover the stories that warm our hearts, and also apparently the feet.

Three years ago, Get Up viewer Janice Jones challenged her niece, Lea’ja Wiggins, to start a community service project.

Lea’ja chose “Sox of Luv.”

For communities in need, socks are the No. 1 requested clothing item, so people or groups will throw sock drives, collecting and then donating them to charitable organizations.

This year, Lea’ja and brother Karmello organized a drive by parade, collecting over 3,000 pairs, which they gifted on Valentine’s Day to the Community Creative for Non-Violence.

They donated the socks in the name of their father, Eric Wiggins, who passed away unexpectedly.

They didn’t let their grief dampen their giving spirit, and I’m sure that right now, their father is proud of his babies. I know I am.

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.