Nothing is more uplifting than dogs playing in the snow | Get Uplifted

An area photographer captured some fur-babies enjoying the snow days, and you can feel the joy

WASHINGTON — It’s time to Get Uplifted. That time of the morning where we look at some of those joyful moments happening around us…and speaking of joy,  

We all love a good snow day, with the snowballs and the sledding,  but does anyone love them more than our doggy family members? From the looks of the pictures area photographer Ellen Zangla captured of pups playing in our recent snows the answer would have to be no. 

Running, romping, lounging, the dogs were having a ball, and you can just feel the joy coming out of the pictures.  

A professional photographer, Zangla loves taking pictures of dog in the snow, and wanting to help us amateurs get in on the fun she has posted some tips to her website, Ellen Zangla Photography, so next time we can catch our fur-babies in action.

